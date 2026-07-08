RBI released data on sectoral deployment of credit by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for the month of May 2026, collected from major NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs).

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, NBFCs' credit registered a growth of 14.2 per cent in May 2026 as compared to 11.4 per cent a year ago.

Credit growth in agriculture and allied activities recorded a robust growth of 17.9 per cent (y-o-y) in May 2026 against 5.0 per cent a year ago.

Credit to industry grew by 7.3 per cent (y-o-y) in May 2026 as compared with 10.0 per cent in May 2025. Moderation in growth in industry was primarily driven by subdued growth in infrastructure, a major constituent of the segment.