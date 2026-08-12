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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBI Industrial Finance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

NBI Industrial Finance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 416.67% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 416.67% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.170.42 417 OPM %69.12-71.43 -PBDT1.52-0.30 LP PBT1.52-0.30 LP NP1.11-0.35 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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