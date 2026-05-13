NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit declines 93.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 78.09% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company declined 93.52% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.09% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.41% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.57% to Rs 19.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.