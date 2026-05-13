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NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit declines 93.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
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Sales decline 78.09% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company declined 93.52% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.09% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.41% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.57% to Rs 19.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.336.07 -78 19.8613.93 43 OPM %27.0786.16 -84.0977.53 - PBDT0.365.23 -93 16.7010.86 54 PBT0.365.23 -93 16.7010.86 54 NP0.264.01 -94 12.438.49 46

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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