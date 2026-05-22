Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC Blue Water Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

NCC Blue Water Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of NCC Blue Water Products reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.57% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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