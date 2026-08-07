NCC consolidated net profit rises 12.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 5811.83 croreNet profit of NCC rose 12.63% to Rs 216.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 192.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 5811.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5178.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5811.835178.99 12 OPM %9.388.81 -PBDT380.95323.40 18 PBT311.64268.36 16 NP216.40192.14 13
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