Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC jumps after bagging order worth Rs 1,077 crore

NCC rose 1.11% to Rs 131.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1,076.71 crore from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Visakhapatnam, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The project entails providing a drinking water supply under the Multi Village Scheme on Yeleru Reservoir for the Anakapalli segment in the Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. The project is to be completed within 24 months.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges, and flyovers; water supply and environmental projects; mining; power transmission lines; irrigation; and hydrothermal power projects.

The company reported an 12.63% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.40 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to Rs 192.14 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 12.22% YoY to Rs 5,811.83 crore during the Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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