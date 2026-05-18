NCC slipped 4.38% to Rs 152.95 after the company reported an 18.8% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.02 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 253.82 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.7% YoY to Rs 6,232.71 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 293.59 crore in Q4 FY26, down 20% from Rs 367.16 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In Q4 FY26, revenue from the construction segment was Rs 6,183.32 crore, reflecting an 1.49% YoY rise, while revenue from the real estate segment stood at Rs 49.39 crore, up 28.52% YoY.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA slipped by 1.08% to Rs 550 crore, down from Rs 556 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 17.6% to Rs 675.32 crore on a 6.2% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 20,823 crore in FY26 over FY25. On a full-year basis, the companys order book stood at Rs 83,004 crore compared with Rs 71,568 crore in FY25, reflecting 16% growth year-on-year. Order inflows for FY26 stood at Rs 31,884 crore versus Rs 32,888 crore in FY25, marking a 3% year-on-year decline. The company reported a book-to-bill ratio of 4x, indicating multi-year revenue visibility.