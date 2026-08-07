NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 343.67 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 14.26% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 343.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 335.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.343.67335.3211.5315.4538.2350.9723.5238.1717.3820.27

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