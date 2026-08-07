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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the June 2026 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 343.67 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 14.26% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 343.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 335.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales343.67335.32 2 OPM %11.5315.45 -PBDT38.2350.97 -25 PBT23.5238.17 -38 NP17.3820.27 -14

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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