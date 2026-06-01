NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 505.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 399.63 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 505.77% to Rs 41.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 399.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 278.53% to Rs 95.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 1422.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1362.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.