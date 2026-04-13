NCL Industries records 2% YoY growth in Q4 cement production; dispatches add up to 8.04 lakh MT

NCL Industries said that the company's cement production for Q4 FY26 stood at 8,02,600 MT compared to 7,90,663 MT in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 2% increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Cement dispatches for the period under review added up to 8,04,813 MT, up 1% YoY.

The company further said that the production of cement boards declined 51% YoY to 10,164 MT while dispatches fell 22% YoY to 15,920 MT in Q4 FY26.

For the quarter ended on 31 March 2026, the ready-mix concrete (RMC) production and sales volume was 70,389 cubic meters as compared to 73,954 cubic meters, implying a de-growth of 5% on YoY basis.