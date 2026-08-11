NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit declines 33.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.24% to Rs 1.67 croreNet profit of NCL Research and Financial Services declined 33.53% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.24% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.671.82 -8 OPM %56.8982.42 -PBDT1.502.28 -34 PBT1.492.27 -34 NP1.131.70 -34
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