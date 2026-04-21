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NDL Ventures standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of NDL Ventures rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.24% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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