NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 12.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 229.07 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 12.57% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 229.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 192.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.30% to Rs 61.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 822.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 712.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.