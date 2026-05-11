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NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 12.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 229.07 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 12.57% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 229.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 192.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.30% to Rs 61.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 822.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 712.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales229.07192.04 19 822.54712.78 15 OPM %11.5610.76 -11.0210.29 - PBDT29.4324.56 20 101.3884.02 21 PBT23.6820.36 16 80.2867.91 18 NP18.4516.39 13 61.9453.26 16

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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