NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 221.45 croreNet profit of NDR Auto Components rose 20.59% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 221.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 185.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales221.45185.22 20 OPM %11.4510.73 -PBDT27.4922.19 24 PBT21.1017.43 21 NP16.4013.60 21
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