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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the June 2026 quarter

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 221.45 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 20.59% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 221.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 185.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales221.45185.22 20 OPM %11.4510.73 -PBDT27.4922.19 24 PBT21.1017.43 21 NP16.4013.60 21

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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