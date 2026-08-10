NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 221.45 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 20.59% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 221.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 185.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.221.45185.2211.4510.7327.4922.1921.1017.4316.4013.60

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