NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 124.02 croreNet profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 5.44% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 124.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales124.02101.56 22 OPM %89.3486.50 -PBDT74.6662.44 20 PBT51.8443.07 20 NP36.1638.24 -5
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