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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2026 quarter

NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 124.02 crore

Net profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 5.44% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 124.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales124.02101.56 22 OPM %89.3486.50 -PBDT74.6662.44 20 PBT51.8443.07 20 NP36.1638.24 -5

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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