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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 99.81% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Nectar Lifescience reported to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 63.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 99.81% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.015.23 -100 OPM %-272700.00-16.06 -PBDT-24.51-0.52 -4613 PBT-24.62-1.05 -2245 NP-15.40-63.23 76

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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