Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 99.81% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Nectar Lifescience reported to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 63.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 99.81% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.015.23-272700.00-16.06-24.51-0.52-24.62-1.05-15.40-63.23

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