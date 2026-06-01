Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:22 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nectar Lifescience reported to Rs 67.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 130.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 292.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 113.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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