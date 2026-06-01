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Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.37% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 53.07% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 58.37% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 29.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 25.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.984.56 53 25.4523.24 10 OPM %-5.87-49.12 --6.99-11.32 - PBDT7.514.84 55 32.3625.48 27 PBT6.844.33 58 30.1724.14 25 NP6.624.18 58 29.1223.20 26

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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