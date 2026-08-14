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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 99.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 99.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:11 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 99.09% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.416.43 0 OPM %-0.78-3.11 -PBDT16.198.54 90 PBT15.698.08 94 NP15.337.70 99

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

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