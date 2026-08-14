Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 99.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 6.41 croreNet profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 99.09% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.416.43 0 OPM %-0.78-3.11 -PBDT16.198.54 90 PBT15.698.08 94 NP15.337.70 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content