Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 46.75 crore

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.7547.880.680.900.290.210.220.130.160.09

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