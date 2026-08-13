Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 46.75 croreNet profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.7547.88 -2 OPM %0.680.90 -PBDT0.290.21 38 PBT0.220.13 69 NP0.160.09 78
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