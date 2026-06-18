Neetu Yoshi gains after securing Rs 7-cr order for cast steel bearing plates

Neetu Yoshi rose 2.03% to Rs 146.10 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order worth approximately Rs 7.39 crore from an India-based manufacturer for the supply of cast steel bearing plates as per RDSO specifications.

The order involves the manufacture and supply of duly heat-treated and machined cast steel bearing plates in accordance with RDSO drawings and specifications. The contract is scheduled to be executed on or before 30 June 2026.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related-party transaction. The promoter, promoter group and group companies of Neetu Yoshi have no interest in the awarding entity.