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Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries rose 128.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.37% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.66% to Rs 3.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.990.88 13 3.953.07 29 OPM %86.8772.73 -83.5481.43 - PBDT0.710.69 3 2.642.47 7 PBT0.630.63 0 2.192.02 8 NP0.320.14 129 1.481.19 24

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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