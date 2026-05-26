Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries rose 128.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.37% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.66% to Rs 3.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.