Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 24.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 1.00 croreNet profit of Neil Industries rose 24.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.000.96 4 OPM %79.0059.38 -PBDT0.650.57 14 PBT0.550.44 25 NP0.410.33 24
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