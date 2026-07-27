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Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 58.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 341.05 crore

Net profit of Nelcast declined 58.88% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 341.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 331.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales341.05331.86 3 OPM %4.628.51 -PBDT13.5323.05 -41 PBT6.6916.60 -60 NP5.1412.50 -59

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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