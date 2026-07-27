Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 58.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 341.05 crore

Net profit of Nelcast declined 58.88% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 341.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 331.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.341.05331.864.628.5113.5323.056.6916.605.1412.50

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