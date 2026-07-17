NELCO consolidated net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.01% to Rs 80.03 croreNet profit of NELCO rose 30.00% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 80.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.0374.79 7 OPM %10.4010.35 -PBDT7.197.32 -2 PBT2.072.40 -14 NP2.341.80 30
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