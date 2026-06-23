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NELCO Ltd Falls 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.7%

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Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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NELCO Ltd has added 35.19% over last one month compared to 5.38% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.22% rise in the SENSEX

NELCO Ltd lost 2.81% today to trade at Rs 899. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.7% to quote at 26556.08. The index is down 5.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 2.54% and Subex Ltd lost 1.94% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 29.4 % over last one year compared to the 5.87% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

NELCO Ltd has added 35.19% over last one month compared to 5.38% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4515 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47816 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1111 on 25 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 502.4 on 30 Mar 2026.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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