Nelco's consolidated net profit jumped 29.99% to Rs 2.34 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped 6.38% YoY to Rs 80.17 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 75.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax rose 30.41% to Rs 3.13 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2.40 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 31.66% YoY to Rs 0.79 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 0.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Purchase of stock-in-trade stood at Rs 2.93 crore, down 54.36% YoY during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company posted net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in Q1 FY27, up 227.58% as compared with Rs 1.16 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income rose 15.89% YoY to Rs 55.11 crore in Q1 FY27.