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NELCO reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 79.18 crore

Net profit of NELCO reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 79.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.16% to Rs 3.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 306.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales79.1867.52 17 306.60304.87 1 OPM %6.919.54 -9.3213.77 - PBDT6.677.56 -12 28.3541.82 -32 PBT1.751.13 55 8.4019.66 -57 NP1.09-4.08 LP 3.329.53 -65

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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