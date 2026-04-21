Nelco surged 10.72% to Rs 747.50 after reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.09 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped 15.60% YoY to Rs 81.11 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 70.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1.75 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1.13 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 20.95% YoY to Rs 73.65 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 60.89 crore in Q4 FY25. Purchase of stock-in-trade stood at Rs 8.24 crore, down 25.83% YoY during the quarter.