Neo Infracon consolidated net profit declines 38.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 59.53% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of Neo Infracon declined 38.76% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 59.53% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.92% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.88% to Rs 8.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.