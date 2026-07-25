Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.04% to Rs 250.29 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 66.76% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.04% to Rs 250.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.250.29186.7319.2716.8731.4820.0723.2814.2917.1110.26

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