Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.04% to Rs 250.29 croreNet profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 66.76% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.04% to Rs 250.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales250.29186.73 34 OPM %19.2716.87 -PBDT31.4820.07 57 PBT23.2814.29 63 NP17.1110.26 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content