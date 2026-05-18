Neogen Chemicals jumps after Q4 adjusted PAT rises 23.67% YoY

Neogen Chemicals jumped 3.3% to Rs 1,720.46 after the company reported resilient operational performance in Q4 FY26 despite elevated input costs, Dahej transition-related expenses and geopolitical supply chain disruptions.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 11.39 crore in Q4 FY26, up 23.67% YoY (adjusted) and 208.67% QoQ.

The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 14.08 crore in Q4 FY25 and FY25 following a fire incident at its Dahej SEZ facility, including Multi-Purpose Plant (MPP3), tank farms and warehouse. The incident damaged certain plant and machinery, inventory and interrupted operations. Neogen said the insurance claim related to the incident has been admitted by the insurer.

Revenue from operations rose 21.57% YoY to Rs 246.56 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 12.06% QoQ from Rs 220.02 crore, supported by rising volumes and sustained high plant utilization. Profit before tax stood at Rs 15.85 crore in Q4 FY26, up 330.71% YoY and 175.17% QoQ. EBITDA stood at Rs 43.9 crore in Q4 FY26, up 21% YoY, while EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 17.8% compared with 17.9% in the year-ago period. On the cost front, raw material costs increased 0.39% YoY to Rs 164.81 crore, while employee expenses rose 10.32% YoY to Rs 20.2 crore. Interest costs climbed 71.76% YoY to Rs 21.47 crore due to capex deployment for Neogen Ionics and the Dahej facility rebuild, while depreciation expenses increased 12.43% YoY to Rs 7.6 crore.

The company said performance remained resilient despite Dahej plant transition costs, elevated input prices and Middle East-led geopolitical supply chain disruptions. Management added that strategic pass-through mechanisms remain in place to offset higher input costs. Operationally, Neogen Ionics continued strengthening its position in battery materials. The company said timelines for the Pakhajan greenfield project remain unchanged, with electrolyte commissioning expected in H1 FY27 and electrolyte salts in H2 FY27. The specialized MUIS electrolyte plant has already entered the trial-run phase for process stabilization. Neogen added that provisional approvals for electrolyte salts have been received from additional international customers, while final site audits are underway for transition to commercial supplies. The Dahej electrolyte facility has also received audit approvals from three US-based electrolyte makers and is expected to scale up during FY27 amid improving demand visibility.

Promoters infused Rs 161 crore during the year to support expansion plans and battery materials capacity addition. For the full year FY26, adjusted net profit declined 33.36% YoY to Rs 28.75 crore, while revenue increased 10.85% YoY to Rs 861.96 crore. PBT for FY26 declined 18.10% YoY to Rs 41.08 crore. EBITDA for FY26 stood at Rs 137.3 crore, up 1% YoY, though margin moderated to 15.9% from 17.5% in FY25. Net cash flow from operating activities stood at negative Rs 231.48 crore in FY26 compared with positive Rs 195.98 crore in FY25. Management expects FY27 to be a transformational year driven by commissioning of one of Indias largest greenfield battery material facilities at Pakhajan and normalization of standalone operations following commissioning of the Dahej replacement plant expected by June 2026. The company guided for standalone FY27 revenue in the range of Rs 875 crore to Rs 950 crore.