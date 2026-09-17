Neogen Chemicals surges after raising nearly Rs 600 crore via QIP issue

Neogen Chemicals jumped 6.73% to Rs 2456.95 after the company has announced the successful completion of qualified institutions placement (QIP) for the equity shares of the company, raising an aggregate of approximately Rs 599.99 crore.

The fund-raising committee of the board of directors approved the allotment of equity shares under the QIP at its meeting held on 16 September 2026.

The QIP saw participation from from marquee investors such as ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Pursuant to the QIP, the company allotted 26,60,753 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 2,255 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 2,245 per equity share).