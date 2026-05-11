Neogrowth Credit Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.11% to Rs 133.99 crore

Net profit of Neogrowth Credit Pvt reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.11% to Rs 133.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 72.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.25% to Rs 589.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 749.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.