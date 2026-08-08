Nephro Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.44% to Rs 29.19 croreNet profit of Nephro Care India reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.44% to Rs 29.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.1917.33 68 OPM %12.373.46 -PBDT3.800.51 645 PBT2.61-0.65 LP NP1.61-0.65 LP
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