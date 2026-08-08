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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nephro Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nephro Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 68.44% to Rs 29.19 crore

Net profit of Nephro Care India reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.44% to Rs 29.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.1917.33 68 OPM %12.373.46 -PBDT3.800.51 645 PBT2.61-0.65 LP NP1.61-0.65 LP

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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