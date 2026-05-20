Nephrocare Health Services consolidated net profit rises 22.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 265.62 crore

Net profit of Nephrocare Health Services rose 22.12% to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 265.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.52% to Rs 76.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 998.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 755.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.