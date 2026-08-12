Nephrocare Health Services consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.69% to Rs 281.75 crore

Net profit of Nephrocare Health Services rose 34.89% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 281.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 227.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.281.75227.7821.4120.8865.5748.0441.0328.5231.9723.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News