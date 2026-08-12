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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nephrocare Health Services consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Nephrocare Health Services consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.69% to Rs 281.75 crore

Net profit of Nephrocare Health Services rose 34.89% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 281.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 227.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales281.75227.78 24 OPM %21.4120.88 -PBDT65.5748.04 36 PBT41.0328.52 44 NP31.9723.70 35

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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