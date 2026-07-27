NESCO consolidated net profit rises 3.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 211.80 croreNet profit of NESCO rose 3.97% to Rs 99.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 211.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 193.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales211.80193.34 10 OPM %48.3357.07 -PBDT138.71134.69 3 PBT127.04123.82 3 NP99.9696.14 4
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