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NESCO consolidated net profit rises 3.97% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 211.80 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 3.97% to Rs 99.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 211.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 193.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales211.80193.34 10 OPM %48.3357.07 -PBDT138.71134.69 3 PBT127.04123.82 3 NP99.9696.14 4

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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