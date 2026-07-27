NESCO consolidated net profit rises 3.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 211.80 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 3.97% to Rs 99.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 211.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 193.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.211.80193.3448.3357.07138.71134.69127.04123.8299.9696.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News