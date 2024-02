NESCO consolidated net profit rises 33.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 177.76 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 33.78% to Rs 93.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 177.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 142.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.177.76142.8364.0457.31135.0498.40120.9790.1493.7570.08

