NESO (a Lenskart subsidiary) acquires additional 2.77% stake in Le Petit Lunetier

NESO Brand, Singapore (NESO), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenskart Solutions, on 23 September 2026, made a further investment of EUR 0.248 million (equivalent to approximately Rs 2.71 crore) and acquired an additional 2.52% stake through primary subscription in Le Petit Lunetier Paris SAS, France (LPL), which is a French eyewear brand and among the existing portfolio of eyewear brands sold by the company. LPL is an existing associate entity of NESO and an indirect associate of the Company.

Earlier, NESO had acquired an additional 2.77% stake in LPL for EUR 0.25 million (equivalent to approximately Rs 2.77 crore) on 30 April 32026.