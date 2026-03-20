Nestle India adds new Munch production line at Sanand factory

Nestle India has announced the addition of a new Munch production line at its Sanand factory in Gujarat as part of its ongoing capacity expansion plans.

The expansion is part of the companys planned capital expenditure in greenfield and brownfield projects aimed at increasing overall production capacity to meet future demand. The company also noted that Munch is manufactured across multiple facilities, including the Sanand plant.

The new production line will have an annual capacity of approximately 8,300 tonnes. The total investment for the project is estimated at Rs 225 crore, to be funded through internal accruals.

The capacity addition is expected to be completed during the financial year 202526.