Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 27.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.43% to Rs 6723.75 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 27.18% to Rs 1110.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 873.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 6723.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5447.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.09% to Rs 3499.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3207.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 23071.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20077.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.