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Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 27.18% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.43% to Rs 6723.75 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 27.18% to Rs 1110.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 873.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 6723.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5447.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.09% to Rs 3499.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3207.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 23071.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20077.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6723.755447.64 23 23071.4620077.50 15 OPM %26.3025.26 -22.8023.64 - PBDT1750.081347.48 30 5142.584672.62 10 PBT1545.551192.14 30 4443.354132.70 8 NP1110.90873.46 27 3499.083207.59 9

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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