Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 48.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.41% to Rs 6363.27 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 48.27% to Rs 958.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 646.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.41% to Rs 6363.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5073.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6363.275073.9623.9121.431501.981044.771314.18887.83958.68646.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News