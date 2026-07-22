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Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 48.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.41% to Rs 6363.27 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 48.27% to Rs 958.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 646.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.41% to Rs 6363.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5073.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6363.275073.96 25 OPM %23.9121.43 -PBDT1501.981044.77 44 PBT1314.18887.83 48 NP958.68646.59 48

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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