Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 48.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.41% to Rs 6363.27 croreNet profit of Nestle India rose 48.27% to Rs 958.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 646.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.41% to Rs 6363.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5073.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6363.275073.96 25 OPM %23.9121.43 -PBDT1501.981044.77 44 PBT1314.18887.83 48 NP958.68646.59 48
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