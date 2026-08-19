Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1460, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 16.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1460, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Nestle India Ltd has added around 0.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47734.8, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.32 lakh shares in last one month.