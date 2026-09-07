Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1398.8, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.77% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 18.81% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1398.8, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.Nestle India Ltd has lost around 8.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45892.75, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.48 lakh shares in last one month.