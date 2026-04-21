Nestle India Ltd soars 1.01%, up for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1299.4, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.95% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.85% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Nestle India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1299.4, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Nestle India Ltd has risen around 11.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49555.75, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.1 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1301, up 1.03% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 7.95% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.85% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.