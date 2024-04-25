Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nestle India standalone net profit rises 26.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Nestle India standalone net profit rises 26.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 5254.43 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 26.82% to Rs 934.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 5254.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4808.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5254.434808.40 9 OPM %25.6722.78 -PBDT1349.371092.16 24 PBT1240.50990.46 25 NP934.17736.64 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Nestle drops as Cerelac sugar content sparks controversy

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Macrotech Developers drops as Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY

Happiest Minds to acquire PureSoftware Tech for $94.5 mn

Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Apollo Tyres Ltd soars 0.15%, rises for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.65%, gains for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story