Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated that net claims of non-residents on India declined by US$ 10.9 billion from end-September 2025 and stood at US$ 260.5 billion as at end-December 2025, driven by relatively higher rise in Indian residents' overseas financial assets (US$ 12.8 billion) as compared to increase in the foreign-owned assets in India (US$ 1.9 billion).

Accordingly, the ratio of India's international assets to international liabilities continued to improve to 82.1 per cent as at end-December 2025 from 81.4 per cent in the previous quarter and 74.6 per cent a year ago. Indian residents' overseas financial assets increased during the quarter, primarily led by rise in outward direct investments (US$ 7.6 billion) and currency and deposits (US$ 9.4 billion). Reserve assets, accounting for 57.4 per cent share in the total overseas financial assets of Indian residents, declined by US$ 12.4 billion from the previous quarter and stood at US$ 687.7 billion as at end-December 2025. However, on annual basis, it rose by 8.2 per cent.