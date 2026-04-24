Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Net FDI spurts around 330% in first 11 months of FY26
Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India turned positive in February after remaining negative for six consecutive months, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Net FDI stood at $4.6 billion in February, compared with a negative $703 million in February 2025. Gross inward FDI rose to $8.98 billion in February from $5.56 billion a year earlier. Repatriations during the month were $1.7 billion, compared with $2.5 billion in February 2025. Net FDI is at 45-month high now. Over the first 11 months of FY26, total net FDI hit $6.27 billion, up from $1.46 billion in the same period of 2024-25 and marking a spurt of around 330%.

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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