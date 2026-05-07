Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Netlink Solutions (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.06% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.050.25 -80 OPM %-3900.00-8300.00 --2620.00-804.00 - PBDT0.02-2.32 LP 2.107.10 -70 PBT-0.02-2.37 99 1.916.90 -72 NP-0.02-1.95 99 2.035.35 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 110.66% in the March 2026 quarter

INR settles higher as oil prices and DXY retreat from elevated levels

Dachepalli Publishers standalone net profit rises 122.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Bajaj Auto Credit standalone net profit rises 247.64% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story